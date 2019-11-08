Bloomberg to BBC: 'I'd like to make a difference'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bloomberg to BBC: 'I'd like to make a difference'

Michael Bloomberg spoke to the BBC's Katty Kay in September 2018 on whether he would run for president.

Speculation has intensified this week that he may enter the Democratic race for the White House.

  • 08 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'Little Michael' Bloomberg will hurt Biden - Trump