Rodney Reed responds to his delayed execution
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rodney Reed: Death row inmate says 'truth' will clear him

Rodney Reed, his family, and supporters react to a Texas court's decision to delay his execution by 120 days after new evidence was brought forward in his case.

He was convicted of killing and raping a woman in 1996.

  • 18 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Kim Kardashian West joins Trump at White House