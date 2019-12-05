From the BBC vault: Dan Quayle's image troubles

Video

The BBC's Charles Wheeler joined US vice presidential candidate Dan Quayle on the campaign trail in 1988.

Mr Quayle was a surprise choice by George H W Bush. Though he was picked in part for his youth, he soon became characterised as an inexperienced buffoon.

The BBC reported on efforts to rejuvenate his image soon after his rival for the vice presidency, Lloyd Bentson, landed a famous blow at a debate.

"Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine," Bentson said to the young, handsome Quayle.

"Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy."