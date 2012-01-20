One of the world's largest file-sharing websites has been shut down by the FBI.

Megaupload has been accused of making million of pounds from helping people illegally download things like films, TV shows and songs.

Four people, including the site's co-founder known as Kim Dotcom, have been arrested in New Zealand.

Steve, who's 25 and from Essex, illegally downloads and uploads around 10 films per week.

"I think in comparison to the money they make it's a drop in the ocean," he told Newsbeat technology reporter Dan Whitworth in July 2011.