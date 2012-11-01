There are calls for the beer tax 'escalator' to be scrapped.

Currently every year beer costs rise by 2% plus inflation meaning between 5p and 10p more on a pint.

MPs are debating whether the formula, that's been in place since 2008, should be scrapped.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) says that a dramatic fall in beer sales is due to high prices putting people off.

Newsbeat spoke to Chris Parsons and Chris Keating, who works in brewing, about the effect they believe the 'escalator' has on the industry.