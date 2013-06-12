Sony has announced its PS4 console will be cheaper than Microsoft's Xbox One and have fewer restrictions for gamers.

The company is still facing questions about how many titles will be available when the PS4 launches and there is no UK release date yet.

Newsbeat's technology reporter Jonathan Blake put questions from listeners to Sony's UK and Ireland Managing Director Fergal Gara.

They were talking at The E3 Expo in Los Angeles.

