The Q Awards ceremony has been taking place at a hotel in central London.

Robbie Williams, Ellie Goulding and Jake Bugg were among the winners.

Stars including Tinie Tempah, Ronnie Wood and Strictly Come Dancing's Sophie Ellis-Bextor handed out prizes, while comedian Al Murray hosted the show.

Newsbeat was on the red carpet to find out what artists like Biffy Clyro and Yannis from Foals, think makes a good acceptance speech.

