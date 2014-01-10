The nominations for the 2014 Brit Awards, have been announced.

Bastille and Disclosure lead this year's shortlist, with four nominations each.

Sam Smith, who was crowned Brits critics' choice winner at the launch ceremony in London, told Newsbeat he was "overwhelmed" to be given the award.

Jessie J, who is up for British female solo artist, said her nomination has "set her right for the year" while best single nominee Naughty Boy said it nice to have his work recognised.

The acts were speaking to Newsbeat's music reporter Sinead Garvan. The winners will be announced at the Brits ceremony on 19 February.

