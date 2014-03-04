Chris Nowinski, a former WWE wrestler and American footballer, says young people in the UK aren't taught enough about head injuries.

He was one of the WWE's rising stars but was forced to retire in 2007 because post-concussion syndrome.

Chris was kicked in the head a during match and says he "never really recovered".

He says teenagers, parents and their coaches should be more aware of the risks of contact sports.

Chris Nowinski was talking to Newsbeat reporter Steffan Powell.

