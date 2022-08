A profile of the Joan Briggs, "the celebrated star of the ladies' soccer world".

Briggs made her debut at 15 and, aged 44, still turns out weekly for her local side. In 1972 she captained the England side and over the years she has played in some 2,000 games (never being booked once), but is not thinking of retiring just yet.

Clip taken from Nationwide, first broadcast 28 February 1978