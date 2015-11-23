'Some people will do anything for Spice'

"It's called green crack, once you have taken it once, you're on it."

That's Dave's experience of the so called legal high Spice - he started taking it in prison and became addicted.

Looking at recent figures given to Newsbeat it would seem Dave's not alone.

The government told us it takes "a zero tolerance approach to drugs in prison" but for Dave spice was easy to get hold of.

