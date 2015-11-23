Mason Noise was - arguably - this year's most interesting X Factor contestant.

But the singer has now left the competition after getting the fewest number of votes during Saturday night's show.

He's now told Newsbeat that you "don't need to win" the show and that he's "relieved" to be off it.

"I was happy each week I was there, performing on stage for millions of people. I wasn't in it to win."

For more stories like this one you can now download the BBC Newsbeat app straight to your device. For iPhone go here. For Android go here