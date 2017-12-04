Four young people reveal the dramatic highs and lows living with various mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, anorexia, OCD, and bipolar.

Over several months they've given us an intimate glimpse into their lives, showing us moments of crisis alongside hopes of improvement and recovery.

In this documentary we see 24-year-old Bex demonstrate why it takes such a long time just for her to leave the house, Mat comes to terms with the impact alcohol has on his anxiety and panic attacks, Gemma faces up to getting counselling for her depression, and Laura sets herself monthly goals to help battle anorexia - including taking the big step of having a massage. Can they cope, what does the future hold?