Make Me a Vegan: The verdict

Video

Radio 1 Newsbeat reporter Nesta McGregor is a self-confessed meat lover.

However, he decided to take on the challenge of Veganuary like thousands of others in the UK.

In the final video of the series which chart his vegan journey, he visits Forest Green Rovers - the world's first vegan football club. Then, the ultimate test, as he heads back to his favourite kebab shop to decide if he goes back to meat or continues to live as a vegan.