London Marathon runner proposes mid-race

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Marathon: Runner proposes to girlfriend mid-race
It's common for runners at the London Marathon to stop for a drink of water, to wee or even to stretch.
However when Tony Horstead stopped for a morale-boosting hug from girlfriend Lucy Smith, he also got down on one knee to propose.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-43864530/london-marathon-runner-proposes-to-girlfriend-mid-raceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window