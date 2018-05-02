Mo Salah 'better than Messi and Ronaldo'

Video

Mohamed Salah is known for his great football - even top pundits are comparing him to Messi - but it's not just his on-the-pitch skills that get people talking.

These fans tell us why Salah means so much to them.

