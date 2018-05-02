Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Where are the UK's highest and lowest earners?
Do you live in a town or city which has the UK's highest earners?
Data analysis shows the average weekly wage is £539.
But there's a big difference depending on where you live - even if you do a similar job.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeatlive at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
02 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window