Are you fat on the inside?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hidden fats: What’s underneath your skin?
Sushi is an average-sized, healthy woman on the outside - but what about on the inside?
The 29-year-old went for a body scan to find out what’s going on underneath her skin.
03 May 2018
