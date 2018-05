‘Bigger is better’: The rugby player

Video

Ehren Painter is "obese", according to Body Mass Index (BMI). He's also a professional rugby player for Northampton Saints and England Under-20s.

Newsbeat has been speaking to people who say that "bigger is better" - and that their size is an advantage in their jobs.

Ehren says his job "prizes being larger than anyone else".

