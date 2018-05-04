England's world champion cheerleaders

Video

Team England's Coed Elite became world champions at the ICU international cheerleading competition in Disney World, Florida.

All three England ParaCheer teams also took home gold and there was silver medals for Wales' ParaCheer Unified Pom.

England's All-Girl Advanced England Juniors and Scotland's Junior Hip Hop won silver and bronze respectively.

