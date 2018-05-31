Thailand's Maya Bay beach shuts

Video

Maya Bay - most famous for featuring in the Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach - has become a bucket list destination for travellers, gap year students and holiday makers.

But environmentalists say years of increasing tourism has caused damage to the beach and its surroundings.

It will shut on 1 June and reopen on 30 September.

