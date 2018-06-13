The new World Cup rules you need to know

Video

The new rules being introduced at the World Cup this year have been announced by Fifa and IFAB (the International Football Associated Board).

Newsbeat has trawled through all the regulations to find the most important ones.

They include VAR being used for the first time – including the rule that it can be used retrospectively in the match in some cases.

And – surprisingly – it’s the first time biting is officially a red card offence.

