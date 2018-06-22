Meet England's World Cup barber

Video

Justin Carr is the personal barber to some of England's biggest names.

His job is to make sure Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Danny Welbeck - among others - look their best in front of millions of people at the World Cup.

He gave Newsbeat's Ben Mundy a haircut, and told us what it's like to groom the Three Lions.

