Download Festival: Who has the best scream?

Download Festival brought bands like Avenged Sevenfold, Bullet For My Valentine, Marilyn Manson and Cradle of Filth to Donington Park in Derby on Saturday and Sunday.

In other words, a whole lot of guitars, a whole lot of mosh pits - and a lot of screaming.

But who can claim to have the best rock scream of the festival?

To find out, Newsbeat pitted bands like Parkway Drive, Asking Alexandria and You Me At Six against each other.

