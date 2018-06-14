'It's too late for your regrets Theresa May'

Video

Grime artist Big Zuu says it's too late for Theresa May's regrets over not visiting Grenfell Tower at the time of the fire.

The prime minister admitted it seemed like she "didn't care" about the building's residents in the immediate aftermath.

The MC, who's from west London, says the Queen and Adele visited Grenfell.

One year on from the tragedy, he says: "If Theresa May was genuine she would have just come."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.