Video

For their new Youtube Original series, the F2 Freestylers travel the world uncovering football's secrets.

As the World Cup kicks off, they have given Newsbeat their predictions.

Newsbeat's at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

You can follow our coverage on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Or listen live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.