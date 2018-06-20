Instagram allows hour-long videos

Video

Instagram has increased the maximum length of videos uploaded to its site for the first time.

Whereas you were once only able to upload 60-second clips, you can now share videos of up to an hour.

It's called the new feature IGTV - and released this promotional video to BBC Newsbeat.

