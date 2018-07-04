Stormzy stops festival for England penalties

Video

Stormzy's Merky Festival has been going on in Ibiza, but the MC stopped his headline set on Tuesday night - to watch England's penalty shootout against Colombia.

It's fair to say the reaction was pretty wild.

