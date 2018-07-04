Stormzy stops festival for England penalties
Stormzy stops festival for England penalties

Stormzy's Merky Festival has been going on in Ibiza, but the MC stopped his headline set on Tuesday night - to watch England's penalty shootout against Colombia.

It's fair to say the reaction was pretty wild.

  • 04 Jul 2018
