Video

Even though it's 22 years old, Three Lions still prevails as the definitive England football song.

Here are its writers David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and Ian Broudie being interviewed by BBC News in 1996.

Video courtesy of BBC Rewind.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.