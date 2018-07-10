Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Life on a Romanian RAF airbase
What's life like in the RAF? That's what Newsbeat wanted to find out on the 100th anniversary of its creation.
The 150 British RAF personnel on Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase provide everything from radio and internet links to preparations of the aircraft before it can scramble into the sky.
Communications technician Linda showed us around.
Video journalist: Matt Wareham
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window