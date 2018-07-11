Interracial Couples: Our stories

Media player
Meghan and Harry shone a light on interracial relationships - but, how accepted are they?
Data in England and Wales suggests fewer than 7% of couples are mixed.
We hear people's experiences - from unfamiliar eating habits, to meeting the family, to outright racism.
This is the good, the bad, and the funny of interracial coupledom.
11 Jul 2018
