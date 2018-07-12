Tom Grennan is now a world record holder

Media player
Tom Grennan breaks world record for most gigs in 12 hours
Releasing a debut album apparently wasn't stressful enough for Tom Grennan - so in the week that Lighting Matches came out he also tried to break a Guinness World Record.
And he was successful - playing 10 venues in 12 hours as he travelled down from Manchester to Marlborough.
