Home Turf: Declan McKenna

Video

A heart-warming snapshot of Declan McKenna's life growing up in the town of Cheshunt in Hertfordshire, and how his family have shaped his music and outlook on life.

Ahead of an intimate local gig at the Wormley Community Centre (currently under threat of closure), Declan spends time with his family and his band, and shows how Cheshunt has influenced him. A piece of family folklore even provided the name for his debut album, "What Do You Think About The Car?", which has since reached Number 11 in the charts.

Recipient of many emerging talent accolades in 2016 and 2017, including a spot in BBC Music's Sound of 2017 list, Declan has become a staple on the gig and festival circuit, and is on Radio 1's Brit List of UK artists to watch over the next year.