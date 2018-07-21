The secrets hidden in your town's streets

Video

They're the seemingly random bumps and grooves on our pavements.

You probably see tactile paving all the time but might not necessarily know what it's for.

Amy Kavanagh has always navigated the world differently with her visual impairment.

Newsbeat goes for a walk with Amy and she gives us her guide to tactile paving, why it matters, and how it could be better.

