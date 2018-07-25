Mayweather or Joshua: Who would you choose?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anthony Joshua or Floyd Mayweather: Who would you choose to manage your boxing career?
You’d think working with Floyd Mayweather would be a dream come true for most young boxers - but not for Croydon's Joshua Buatsi.
He was spotted by Floyd Mayweather at the Rio Olympics but decided to stay and box in Britain rather than work with the star in the US.
The light-heavyweight is now managed by heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-44949927/anthony-joshua-or-floyd-mayweather-who-would-you-choose-to-manage-your-boxing-careerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window