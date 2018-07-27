Drill music video stopped by armed police

Video

A music video being shot in east London was stopped by the Metropolitan Police following reports of a firearm.

Pacman, who told BBC Newsbeat he didn't want to be identified by his real name, was filming the drill music video. He's described the incident as "degrading".

The police say they were "satisfied" with the stop and search and there were no arrests.

