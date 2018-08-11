How we feel about racism after graffiti attack

Video

Siblings Joseph and Lillian Kasese and their mum Sabena were celebrating getting their new home in Rochdale when racist graffiti was sprayed on a front window.

Greater Manchester Police is treating the attack as a hate crime.

Newsbeat went to meet the family, and got their views on discrimination and changing attitudes towards race.

