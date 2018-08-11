How we feel about racism after graffiti attack

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rochdale racism: Graffiti victims on discrimination in UK
Siblings Joseph and Lillian Kasese and their mum Sabena were celebrating getting their new home in Rochdale when racist graffiti was sprayed on a front window.
Greater Manchester Police is treating the attack as a hate crime.
Newsbeat went to meet the family, and got their views on discrimination and changing attitudes towards race.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
11 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-45144022/rochdale-racism-graffiti-victims-on-discrimination-in-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window