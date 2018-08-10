Media player
Jersey Battle of Flowers: Taking flower arranging to the extreme
Hundreds of thousands of flowers are used as part of a huge parade on Jersey each year.
The Battle of Flowers has been going since 1902.
Thousands of islanders take part, making elaborate floats.
Andew Pallot, 21, told us why it matters to Jersey.
10 Aug 2018
