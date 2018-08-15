Video

Criminal gangs backed by wealthy foreign investors are making poaching big business in Africa.

British soldiers are hoping to tackle the issue by helping rangers trying to save elephants and rhinos in Malawi.

Newsbeat reporter James Waterhouse travelled to the country to join bush patrols as they look to stop a practice which has long threatened many species across the continent.

This video is not available through the BBC app but you can view it on iPlayer by clicking here.

