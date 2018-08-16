GB wheelchair basketball: 'I want a medal'

Video

The Wheelchair Basketball World Championships start in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday.

GB forward Amy Conroy tells Newsbeat how she loves the physicality of the sport and why it's so refreshing that everyone is equal on the court.

