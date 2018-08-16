GB wheelchair basketball: 'I want a medal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GB wheelchair basketball's World Championship medal hopes
The Wheelchair Basketball World Championships start in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday.
GB forward Amy Conroy tells Newsbeat how she loves the physicality of the sport and why it's so refreshing that everyone is equal on the court.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/newsbeat-45203359/gb-wheelchair-basketball-s-world-championship-medal-hopesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window