Why loo roll costs Venezuelans stacks of cash

Why is loo roll costing Venezuelans stacks of cash?
A 2.4kg chicken has been costing 14,600,000 bolivars (equivalent to $2.22, or £1.74) in Venezuela's capital, Caracas.
A loo roll was 2,600,000 bolivars and a kilo of tomatoes was 5,000,000 bolivars.
It's down to hyperinflation - but what is it and how long will it last?
22 Aug 2018
