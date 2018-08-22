Why loo roll costs Venezuelans stacks of cash

Video

A 2.4kg chicken has been costing 14,600,000 bolivars (equivalent to $2.22, or £1.74) in Venezuela's capital, Caracas.

A loo roll was 2,600,000 bolivars and a kilo of tomatoes was 5,000,000 bolivars.

It's down to hyperinflation - but what is it and how long will it last?

