KSI v Logan Paul: What do real fighters think?

KSI v Logan Paul boxing match: What do real fighters think about it?
YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul are set to have the biggest event in YouTube history this weekend - a boxing match.
The two will meet on 25 August at the Manchester Arena, the scene of many great fights.
Newsbeat met Tyson Fury, Ricky Hatton and other professional fighters to hear what they think about KSI v Logan Paul.
24 Aug 2018
