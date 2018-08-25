Meet the steel band with more than 100 members

Video

Panorama is a steel band competition that is held at Notting Hill Carnival.

Ebony Steelband and their more than 100 members will be competing in it this Saturday with the hopes of getting their 23rd win.

Newsbeat met with 21-year-old Amy McAllister who told us why being a part of Ebony is important for her.

