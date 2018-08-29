Video

French and British fishermen have clashed in a row over scallops.

UK boats are allowed to fish off France's north coast - but they've been accused of being selfish by draining stocks in the area.

As the feud continues, Cornish fishermen weigh up the positives and negatives of current EU fishing rules and how they could change going forward.

