Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ibiza: Access All Areas? A Newsbeat documentary
What's it like to go clubbing in Ibiza's iconic clubs if you’re in a wheelchair? Alex Taylor heads to Amnesia and Pacha to find out just how accessible they really are.
Travelling to the White Isle Alex meets other revelers along the way and makes some surprising discoveries about some of Ibiza's most famous nightclubs.
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window