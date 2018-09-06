Our favourite Guinness World Records 2019
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Guinness World Records 2019: Some of our favourites

A high-jumping dog and the world's oldest DJ can only mean one thing - the Guinness World Records for 2019 have been released.

These are some of the most interesting and bizarre.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.

  • 06 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Tom Grennan is now a world record holder