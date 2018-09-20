Solving Brexit on the football pitch

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: UK vs EU on the football pitch
Newsbeat’s Brexit Road Trip is in Mansfield, where a group of Brits took on a team of Polish migrants in a 6-a-side match.
Given how negotiations are going, the result probably isn’t a big surprise.
Members of the EU side aren’t too pleased with Brexit – but don’t plan on going anywhere.
The main question from the Brits - why haven’t we left yet?
-
20 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window