Love, Brexit and leaving the country?

What happens when your relationship is affected by the UK leaving the EU?

Student Jacky, 19, was born in Germany but lives with her boyfriend Jeff, 22, in Market Drayton, Shropshire.

The couple, who have been together more than five years, wanted to buy a house and build a future together.

But they say they will now have to consider moving to Germany because of Brexit, because of the uncertainty around their personal situation.

