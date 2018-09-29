Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mocked Everton fan with Down's syndrome meets players
An Everton fan with Down's syndrome was invited to meet players and train with squad after being mocked by rival fans online.
Danny, 28, from Liverpool was included in the annual team photo.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.
-
29 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window