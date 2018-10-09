Big Brother housemate emotionally comes out

Media player
Big Brother's Cameron reveals he's gay to the housemates
This is the moment Cameron Cole decided to reveal his sexuality to the rest of the Big Brother housemates. Up until then, he'd only told his mum.
The 18-year-old needed housemate Lewis's help, but it wasn't long before everyone else had their arms around him.
